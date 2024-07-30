European giants make £25m attempt to lure 30-year-old away from Man City this summer

Barcelona remain keen on signing Joao Cancelo from Man City and the La Liga giants have made a new attempt to secure the full-back’s services on loan for another season.

The Portuguese star spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with the Catalan club and won people over on the La Liga outfit’s board across the 42 games he featured in, scoring four goals and assisting a further five.

Cancelo has a contract with Man City until 2027 but is no longer wanted at the Manchester club having fallen out with Pep Guardiola during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Premier League champions are keen to sell the defender during the current transfer window and according to a report from Mundo Deportivo last week, the Manchester club want €30m to part ways with the 30-year-old.

With Barcelona still dealing with financial issues that fee will not be possible and therefore, the La Liga giants will have to try and negotiate some sort of loan deal if they want to see the full-back in a Blaugrana shirt this season.

According to the Daily Star, Barcelona have launched a new offer to sign Cancelo on another season-long loan. The La Liga giants are said to be willing to offer Man City an initial loan fee of £7m plus an £18m obligation to buy next summer.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League champions go for this as it could be the only way to get the Portuguese star off of their books ahead of the new season; unless the player is open to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona face competition for Man City’s Joao Cancelo

The reported loan proposal seems the only option Barcelona have to sign Cancelo this summer and therefore, the La Liga giants’ biggest worry will be potential interest from Saudi Arabia.

Mundo Deportivo states that there is interest in the full-back from Saudi Pro League clubs, who will have no issues with matching Man City’s €30m asking price. Saudi clubs have a good relationship with the Premier League champions having agreed deals for the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte last summer.

Cancelo’s future will be sorted very soon as his agent Jorge Mendes is currently working on his options. Barcelona would love to have the Portugal international back for the 2024/25 campaign, however, they may need to get their finances in order first.