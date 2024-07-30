Chelsea may jump at chance to sign key Man City talent as Premier League champions set surprise price tag

With just over a month left of the summer transfer window, the future of Julian Alvarez at Man City remains uncertain as the Premier League champions name their price for the World Cup winner.

According to Football Insider, City want at least £40m to part ways with the 24-year-old and are believed to be open to letting the Argentina star go if that asking price is matched.

Chelsea, PSG, and Atletico Madrid are believed to be among the clubs interested in signing Alvarez, but other top European clubs may be monitoring the player’s situation at the Etihad closely.

The La Liga outfit have been the most publicly interested in the forward as they have identified Alvarez as their first choice option to replace Álvaro Morata after the Spain captain left Madrid to join AC Milan ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, reports ESPN.

Chelsea are also in the market for a forward and the Man City star would be a great option for the Blues as he is versatile and also fits the age profile that is being recruited at Stamford Bridge.

The London club would have no problems matching City’s £40m asking price, which seems like a bargain given the talent of the player, the positions he plays in and the importance he was to the Premier League champions last season.

Alvarez was a major player for Pep Guardiola during the previous campaign as the forward featured in 54 matches for the Manchester club, contributing 19 goals and 13 assists to City’s success throughout the term.

Julian Alvarez needs to think about his Man City future

Alvarez is currently at the Olympic Games in Paris competing in the football event with Argentina. The 24-year-old has admitted that he will think about his future once the games are over and it remains to be seen what he decides.

“Last season, I was one of the players with the most minutes at City. But… in the end, you don’t like being left out of important matches; you want to contribute,” Alvarez has said via Fabrizio Romano. “I’ll take my time to think about what I want for myself. We’ll see.”

It would be a blow for Man City to lose Alvarez this summer as the Argentina star is set to be a crucial player for the Premier League champions’ future, however, this situation could see Chelsea win big as the Blues could receive a top talent for a bargain fee.