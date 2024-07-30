Juventus ready to sell striker to West Ham immediately

West Ham have received a major boost from Italian giants Juventus as the Hammers look to complete an attacking signing.

After sorting out their defensive and midfield issues with their transfer business so far this summer, the Hammers are looking to sign an attacker in order to solve their goal scoring woes.

Julen Lopetegui’s team need an attacking player after heavily relying on Michail Antonio in the past but now they are keen to sign a prolific goal scorer.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, West Ham United are one of the leading contenders to sign Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

The striker is reportedly not in the plans of new manager Thiago Motta and he is likely to be shown the exit door at the club.

There is a desperate need of a new number nine at West Ham United after former manager David Moyes had to use Jarrod Bowen as a make shift attacker at some stage last season.

Milik is 30-years-old and it looks like he is not the long term solution to the West Ham problem of scoring goals.

The Juventus attacker can be a short term solution until the Hammers find a player in the right age bracket, someone who they can rely on for a long time.

The east Londoners have been linked with a move for Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran but Villa’s asking price is proving to be too much for the Hammers.

They may have to find another solution or rely on Milik to solve their problems in the short term.