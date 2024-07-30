Leicester City are eyeing up a move for Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew according to journalist Alan Nixon as they continue to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

It’s not been the easiest of summers for the Foxes who have lost manager Enzo Maresca and star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.

The Midlands outfit have subsequently appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new manager and have now made a number of signings as they bid to ensure they beat the drop next season.

Leicester eye move for Ayew

So far the Foxes have signed Caleb Okoli from Atalanta, Bobby De Cordova-Reid from Fulham and Michael Golding from Chelsea whilst winger Issahaku Fatawu has made his loan move from Sporting Lisbon permanent.

However, if the Foxes are going to stay up they are going to need further reinforcements and they have been linked with a new attacker.

With Kelechi Iheanacho set to join Seville, Leicester are in the market for a replacement and Nixon has reported the Foxes are going to make as move for Ayew, who briefly worked under Cooper when the pair were at Swansea.

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park and Nixon has claimed it won’t take a huge bid from the Foxes to prize Ayew away.

Ayew would add much needed Premier League experience to the squad, but he’s not exactly a prolific goalscorer, and only found the back of the net four times in 37 appearances in all competitions for Palace last season.

The Ghanian has scored 23 goals and provided 22 assists in 211 appearances for the Eagles and it’s almost certain his time at Selhurst Park is coming to an end.

Leciester are currently going to be relying on 37-year-old Jamie Vardy for the goals to keep them in the league whilst Patson Daka hasn’t had the desired impact following his arrival from the club.