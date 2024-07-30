Exclusive: Chelsea ready to accept €35-40m for player who has discussed final details of transfer

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has discussed the final details of a potential transfer to Napoli, with the Serie A giants keen to bring in the Belgian to replace star player Victor Osimhen, CaughtOffside understands.

Napoli have been keen on Lukaku for some time, with manager Antonio Conte previously working with him at Inter Milan and working hard this summer to talk the 31-year-old into turning down other options like AC Milan, Roma and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Napoli sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside that they have discussed the final details to reach a verbal agreement on personal terms with Lukaku, but the Belgium international’s agents have reiterated that they also need to sign things off with Chelsea.

It is also understood that Chelsea are ready to accept offers of €35-40m for Lukaku, and an unnamed club from Saudi Arabia were also prepared to meet that price, though Napoli are now emerging as the clear favourites.

Lukaku transfer: What could this mean for Osimhen to Chelsea?

If Lukaku joins, this could be a big opportunity for Chelsea to sign Osimhen as part of the deal, though it still remains to be seen if the Nigeria international is realistically affordable.

Still, with Nicolas Jackson not too convincing last season and Armando Broja expected to leave Stamford Bridge, there is clearly room for a top striker signing this summer.

Osimhen is one of the best around, and Lukaku’s arrival could perhaps clear the way for the 25-year-old to move on at last after months of speculation.