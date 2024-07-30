“I’m told…” – Worrying times for Man City as Pep backtracks on previous De Bruyne statement

Though he’s getting no younger, Kevin De Bruyne remains the fulcrum of the current Man City side, and his manager, Pep Guardiola, will be acutely aware of that fact.

Alongside Rodri, the Belgian talisman is the player who makes the side tick, and there’s a marked difference when he isn’t in situ.

His importance to everything that City do is obvious, and so when it was announced by Guardiola a week or so ago that De Bruyne was staying despite serious interest from the Saudi Pro League – reported by BBC Sport and others – one could appreciate the relief that City fans would’ve felt.

With seemingly nothing else to report on that particular situation, supporters could forget about how poorly their team are doing in pre-season and be confident in the notion that when the first ball is kicked in earnest in the 2024/25 campaign, everything was going to be all right.

However, Guardiola has now backtracked on his original statement and admitted that he hasn’t actually spoken with the player.

? Pep Guardiola on Kevin de Bruyne’s future: “I didn't speak to him. But the club informed me that we didn't get any offer”. “I don't know what's going to happen, but I hope that he stays!”. “It’s up to Kevin but right now I’m told he's going to stay”, says via @City_Xtra. pic.twitter.com/UCmBL7eu2X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, posted on X (formerly Twitter) overnight that not only did Pep not talk to the player but that he also doesn’t know what’s going to happen regarding whether De Bruyne stays or goes.

“I hope he stays” doesn’t really sound like a definitive and unequivocal statement from the Catalan, and “I’m told he’s staying” is language that’s likely to give the Saudi Pro League renewed hope of landing another statement signing.

Quite what it will mean for City’s title defence if the Belgian does decide he wants one last hurrah in the UAE will only be seen over the course of the next few months.

For now, City fans are likely to be harbouring a hope that De Bruyne decides to stay put for at least one more season.