Sky Sports reporter says Man United fans should be “concerned” about Leny Yoro’s injury

Man United’s new signing Leny Yoro picked up an injury in the Red Devils’ pre-season clash with Arsenal over the weekend and it is being reported that the defender’s issue could be serious.

The 18-year-old needed to be taken off after 35 minutes which was a huge blow for Erik ten Hag, especially when considering that Rasmus Hojlund was substituted just 20 minutes earlier.

Everything has been quiet around Yoro’s injury but Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy has now stated that Manchester United fans “would be right to be concerned” about the centre-back’s fitness.

The journalist hints that the youngster’s injury could be serious but it will not be made known to the public until Erik ten Hag takes part in his next press conference on Thursday.

Regarding the fitness of Hojlund, Reddy states that there are no concerns around the Danish striker as everything looks ok, with the 21-year-old expected to return to action soon.

This will come as good news for Ten Hag as the Dutch coach will be sweating over the fitness of Yoro having just signed the centre-back to help deal with the issues he had in that position last term.

Long-term injury for Leny Yoro would be a huge blow for Man United

Man United fans will be hoping that Yoro’s injury is not too serious as they would have been excited to see the 18-year-old in action when the new campaign gets underway next month.

The French star was brought to Old Trafford to help fix the Manchester club’s centre-back issues and that is now at risk already, although the Red Devils are in the market for another central defender.

Things do not sound good around the fitness of Yoro and if it is revealed that the player will be out for some time, that will likely encourage Man United to up their search for another centre-back as the French star’s absence will be a huge blow for the plans Ten Hag had for the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.