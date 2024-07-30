Exclusive: Brilliant Dutch international emerges as versatile alternative to Manuel Ugarte as Man United talks stall

Man United are still pushing hard to get a deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte over the line.

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the background to the transfer have advanced that the Uruguayan player’s agents are constantly in talks with PSG directors, putting pressure on them to agree a transfer with the Red Devils.

Although the Old Trafford outfit believe they will sign the midfielder, and indeed, he has already agreed personal terms with the club on a contract until 2029, it’s understood that the club first have to sell Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Casemiro.

Man United looking at Manuel Ugarte alternative

The French giants are getting closer to landing Joao Neves from Benfica, and CaughtOffside sources believe that another meeting over the course of the next couple of days could finally see that particular deal over the line.

Once PSG have tied up the loose ends there, it’s understood that they’ll be more amenable to dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s on Ugarte.

In any event, Man United are covering all bases, and CaughtOffisde sources also understand that PSV Eindhoven’s 25-year-old midfielder, Joey Veerman, is of interest.

Erik ten Hag is building a core of Dutch players at United with the help of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s funding, and a move for Veerman therefore makes sense as a viable alternative to Ugarte.

The Uruguayan is thought to be willing to make the switch to Old Trafford as he believes he will get more match time under ten Hag.

If the deal isn’t done soon, however, it would appear that United will swiftly move on to Veerman, who Premier League rivals, Liverpool, also have their eye on.