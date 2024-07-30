Manchester United wanted to sell Brazilian midfielder Casemiro but a move for the former Real Madrid midfielder has not materialised.

Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League in his services, Casemiro is still at Old Trafford and according to GiveMeSport, he is in line to start the club’s first Premier League match of the season against Fulham.

The Red Devils have been unable to come to an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

With just over two weeks to go for the Premier League season to start, the Red Devils are expected to start the season with Casemiro in their midfield.

Man United have been active in the market this summer after completing the signings of striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro.

The Premier League giants are now edging closer to sign Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui.

They have been successful in offloading some of the deadwood at the club with Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek all leaving Old Trafford this summer.

However, Casemiro, who was widely expected to be sold this summer is still a part of the first team and he is expected to lead the midfield for the club at the start of the season.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is involved in the preseason tour of the United States with the team and at this stage, there are currently nobody interested in signing him.

Man United need a new defensive midfielder this summer

Erik ten Hag ideally wants Ugarte to be his defensive midfielder going into the new season but a deal with PSG have been difficult with the two clubs not agreeing on a fee for the Uruguayan midfielder.

The Brazilian midfielder struggled last season for Man United due to poor form and fitness.

It felt like the fast paced football in England was too much for him and his time at the top level is coming to an end.

Man United need a new midfielder who is a better passer than Casemiro and also on top of his game right now, not towards the end of his career.