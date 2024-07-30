Enzo Maresca admitted that “we all make mistakes” but that since Monday’s training session the situation is “completely normal” following Enzo Fernandez’s return to the squad.

The Argentine, who was on an extended break following his exploits at the Copa America linked back up with the squad on Monday, in what would have been an awkward reunion.

It was the first time the World Cup winner had come face to face with his team-mates following the video of him and his Argentina team-mates chanting a song with racist and homophobic language about French players went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Things back to normal at Chelsea

The video hadn’t gone down well with Chelsea’s contingent of black French players, and they all unfollowed Fernandez on social media, whilst Wesley Fofana posted a clip of the video with the words “football in 2024: uninhibited racism.”

Fernandez has since apologised both publicly and privately with Chelsea conducting their own internal disciplinary procedure with the Argentine like to face a heavy fine and educational training.

However, following the midfielder’s return to the squad on Monday, Maresca has confirmed that the situation is now “completely normal.”

“The meeting was between Enzo, me, some players, there is nothing more to add,” he told reporters.

“We all make mistakes, Enzo apologised already four or five times and since yesterday’s session, last night, the situation is completely normal.

“It is what I expected, there were no bad intentions, they are all good people, but all of us sometimes can make mistakes.”

It had been reported earlier on Tuesday that Fernandez will be making a meaningful donation to an anti discrimination charity which will be matched by Chelsea and their foundation, and the Blues internally considered the matter closed, however FIFA are thought to still be investigating the video.

The game against Club America on Wednesday could come to soon for Fernandez, but he should be in line to feature on Saturday against Manchester City.