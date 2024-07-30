Bid made: Man United tipped to end up selling star to Euro giants in €20m transfer

Galatasaray have reportedly submitted a bid for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, with the Scotland international tipped to perhaps eventually end up moving there for a fee in the region of €20m.

That’s according to Turkish outlet Haber Sarikirmizi, with Galatasaray’s opening offer for McTominay said to be just €15m, which seems well below the 27-year-old’s market value.

The report states that Man Utd want more like €30m for McTominay, so it’s anticipated that a compromise could be met with a deal worth around €20m, provided other clubs don’t also enter the running for him.

McTominay has had a decent career as a squad player at United, but he’s never quite established himself as a regular starter and probably isn’t quite good enough for that kind of a role at a club of this kind of size and ambition.

McTominay transfer makes sense after Man United midfield changes

Having signed the likes of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat in the last couple of years, and with Manuel Ugarte now being strongly linked with United by Football Transfers and others, it makes sense that there’s less and less room for someone like McTominay.

Some Red Devils fans will no doubt have affection for this homegrown player, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really lived up to the kind of potential he showed as a youngster when he first broke into the first-team.

It would be interesting to see how McTominay might get along at a top European club like Galatasaray, while one imagines there might also be interest from elsewhere before the summer is done.

Fulham have previously seen a bid rejected for McTominay, as per the Mail’s Chris Wheeler, and one imagines they won’t necessarily be trying for him again as they’re now closing in on a similar deal with a move for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, as per Charles Watts and others.