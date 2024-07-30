Midfielder rejects Liverpool approach as he waits for a move to rivals Man United

Liverpool have faced a major blow in their pursuit of one of their transfer targets this summer.

The Reds have still not made any new signings this summer while their Premier League rivals have all strengthened their squads.

New manager Arne Slot is still waiting to make his first Anfield signing but as things stand, the Merseyside club are not closer to any new arrival.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has become a free agent after leaving Juventus this summer, has rejected an approach from Liverpool as he is interested in joining their Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to Tutto Juve.

Man United hold a long term interest in the French midfielder, who represented his country at Euro 2024 this summer.

The France international was close to joining Man United two seasons ago but his move to Old Trafford did not materialise.

Now he is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Juventus and he could finally get his wish of playing for the Red Devils.

Man United are looking for a new central midfielder this summer and they are currently chasing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

They can now get a cheaper option in the market as Rabiot is available for free and he is open to a move to Old Trafford after rejecting an approach from Liverpool.

The midfielder has performed at the top level for a number of years and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Adrien Rabiot would have been ideal for Liverpool

Rabiot would have added experience and quality to the Liverpool midfield after the departure of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita last summer.

The Frenchman has the ability to contribute on both ends of the pitch and this is an area where the Reds struggled last season under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the midfielder has no intention to join the Merseyside club and he is eyeing a move to play for their rivals instead.

It remains to be seen who Liverpool’s first summer signing will be but with just over two weeks left in the new Premier League season, they need to act swiftly in the market.