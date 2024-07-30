Spain international agrees personal terms with Arsenal, transfer hangs on asking price

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino over personal terms but the transfer hangs on the balance of what transfer fee the La Liga club will demand for the Spanish star.

The Gunners have shown an interest in the 28-year-old over recent weeks and now a report from Sports Zone has stated that the Premier League club have reached an agreement with Merino over a four-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Everything is moving in the right direction for Arsenal to get the deal done but the North London outfit will now need to reach an agreement with Real Sociedad over a transfer fee. Club-to-club talks are going to be crucial for the transfer as it remains to be seen what the Spanish side’s asking price for the midfielder will be.

Sports Zone suggests that the transfer hangs on this fee as Arsenal are not willing to spend a huge sum of money on the Spain international despite Mikel Arteta being keen on the player.

The next few days and weeks will be crucial for Arsenal’s pursuit of Merino as they look to add to their squad again following the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino would be an incredible signing for Arsenal

Merino has been with Real Sociedad since 2018 having made the move to Spain from Newcastle and over those six seasons, the Spaniard has been one of the best midfielders in La Liga. The 28-year-old does a lot of things right at the heart of Sociedad’s midfield and his attributes will only go up a level with the players he would have around him at Arsenal.

The former Newcastle star was part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024 this summer and featured in every game, with his biggest moment being the crucial goal he scored for his nation in their 2-1 win over Germany at the quarter-final stage.

Merino could be set for an exciting move this summer amid Arsenal’s interest but it remains to be seen if the Gunners can agree a transfer fee with Real Sociedad.