Newcastle United have made an offer worth €80m for Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler according to reports in Spain.

It’s been a fairly quiet transfer window for the Magpies so far with the only arrivals being Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos, whilst Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea has been made permanent.

Eddie Howe’s men will need further reinforcements though if they are going to get back into European football next season.

Newcastle make Guler bid

The Magpies are yet to make a marquee signing and have been linked with a move for a right winger with the future of Miguel Almiron up in the air.

The likes of Noni Madueke and Jarrod Bowen have been discussed as possible options although deals for either are viewed as very unlikely.

However, a marquee signing might not be far away and Spanish outlet Defensa Central have reported that Newcastle have made an offer worth €80m for Turkish talent Guler.

Guler joined the Spanish giants last summer from Fenerbahce, who are now managed by former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho for around €20m.

The 19-year-old has had to be patient in his first season in the Spanish capital and scored an impressive six goals in just12 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga outfit.

Guler missed large parts of the season through injury and having impressed for Turkey at Euro 2024 he will be hoping to put his injury issues behind him heading into the new season.

Defensa central added that Los Blancos are big believers in Guler’s talent and if he remains at the club he’s set to be handed a more important role by Carlo Ancelotti in the new campaign.

Any move for Guler would see the Magpies break their club record which currently stands at the £63m they paid Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak.

Whilst a move for Guler would appear very unlikely, it’s clear what profile of player Howe is looking to add his squad and it will be interesting to see what moves Newcastle make in the market as the start of the season and the end of transfer window draw closer.