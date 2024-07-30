Newcastle United given major boost to sign Chelsea star, Blues want £40m for him

Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea star Noni Madueke this summer.

Eddie Howe is looking to add attacking options in the wide positions this summer.

On the left-wing, Howe has the option to start Anthony Gordon but on the right-wing, the Magpies need a solid addition this summer and Howe and the Newcastle management are keen to address that issue.

The Toon Army could let Miguel Almiron leave the club this summer and in order to replace him, they could move for Chelsea winger Madueke.

Almiron and Jacob Murphy scored six Premier League goals between them last season and that has made Newcastle to act on improving the quality for their attack.

According to a TEAMtalk source, the Blues would be willing to accept a fee of just £40m to let the player join Newcastle.

The Magpies faced issues regarding Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules this summer.

In order to address those issues, they had to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

After sorting out their finances, they are ready to head straight back into the market to add attacking options to their squad.

Madueke, who left PSV Eindhoven to join Chelsea in January 2023, has nine goals in 46 games for the Blues.

His time at Stamford Bridge has been frustrating as the player has spent most of his time on the bench playing as a back-up winger.

Noni Madueke can shine at Newcastle United

The arrival of Cole Palmer has not worked in Madueke’s favour as the player has had to spend time on the bench now.

A move to Newcastle would be the perfect move for his career and he would get playing opportunities at St James’ Park.

Under the management of Howe, he could become an efficient player just like Gordon and Alexander Isak have become.

He would be the ideal replacement of Almiron at the club and provide Howe with another attacking option.