Exclusive: Nottingham Forest ready to make €20m bid for Brazilian winger

Nottingham Forest are expected to make an opening transfer bid of around €20million to Corinthians for 19-year-old Brazilian winger Wesley Gassova.

Fenerbahce, Napoli, AS Roma, OGC Nice, Fulham and West Ham United also continue to be linked with Corinthians’ Brazilian youngster Wesley, though sources have told CaughtOffside that Forest are now showing the strongest interest and are prepared to step up efforts to sign him.

Forest already have two former Corinthians players on their books. Murillo has made a name for himself since switching between the two clubs 12 months ago, and he was joined Trentside this summer by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

Corinthians are understood to have set a price tag of around $25-30m for Wesley, who is widely regarded as one of the top young prospects in Brazil at the moment, with a big career surely ahead of him in Europe.

Forest also continue to be linked with a move to sign Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios.

Everton, Leicester City, Galatasaray and Borussia Dortmund are also known to be admirers of the 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder.

Palmeiras have set a price tag of about €25-30m for the Brazilian, though it remains to be seen if any clubs will come forward and pay that fee.