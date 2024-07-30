Pep Guardiola enjoyed some light-hearted banter with one Man City fan during the club’s tour of the United States.

In the stands a fan held aloft a banner which read ‘Pep, sign my leg and I’ll get it tattooed’ and City officials clearly made a bee line for the supporter in question.

As he knelt down to put his signature on the man’s calf, Pep said “your wife is going to kill me,” before the fan in question responded “she knows I love you more than her” which provoked a comical exchange between the pair before the City manager signed.

?? | Pep: “Your wife is going to kill me…” ?? | Fan: “She knows I love you more than her!” Pep signs a fans leg (and potentially end a marriage) who will then get it tattooed! ?? pic.twitter.com/E6PwMrMgpH — City Chief (@City_Chief) July 30, 2024

