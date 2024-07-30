Video: “Your wife is going to kill me” – Pep Guardiola signs Man City fan’s leg in comical exchange

Manchester City
Pep Guardiola enjoyed some light-hearted banter with one Man City fan during the club’s tour of the United States.

In the stands a fan held aloft a banner which read ‘Pep, sign my leg and I’ll get it tattooed’ and City officials clearly made a bee line for the supporter in question.

As he knelt down to put his signature on the man’s calf, Pep said “your wife is going to kill me,” before the fan in question responded “she knows I love you more than her” which provoked a comical exchange between the pair before the City manager signed.

Pictures from City_Chief X account

