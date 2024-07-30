Premier League manager emerges as a contender to become the new England boss

England and Gareth Southgate decided to part ways after the European Championship this summer.

The Three Lions reached the final once again but failed to beat Spain this time and continued their trophy drought.

Despite taking England to two Euro finals and a World Cup semifinal, it felt like Southgate could have done a lot better with the talent he has at his disposal.

With the FA now looking for a new manager to lead the England team, a lot of names are being linked to take over the talented Three Lions squad.

According to The Sun, Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has emerged as a contender to become the new England boss.

McKenna has now been added to the list of names that have been mentioned in conversations about Southgate’s successor, along with Lee Carsley, Eddie Howe, and Graham Potter.

John McDermott, the technical director of the FA and a former manager of McKenna at Tottenham’s academy, is compiling the shortlist.

Moreover, there are rumours that the FA does not believe that the new manager needs to be English, which puts McKenna, a Northern Irishman, in a strong position.

McKenna was linked with the Chelsea, Manchester United and the Brighton jobs this summer after back to back promotions with Ipswich.

The young manager is going to start a new journey this season as he prepares to lead Ipswich in the Premier League.

The England job might be too big for Kieran McKenna

At a young age, McKenna has made a name for himself in the game and he is highly regarded by some of the biggest football clubs.

Whoever takes the England job can expect a lot of pressure from the media and the fans, just like Southgate experienced in his tenure.

The Three Lions are now preparing for the Nations League matches and the new boss will have a big responsibility straight away.