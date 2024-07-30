Exclusive: Man United working to reach agreement over fee transfer of experienced winner

Manchester United are working to reach an agreement with out-of-contract France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who remains a free agent since leaving Juventus at the end of his contract this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd have held talks with Rabiot and his mother, who represents him, though other clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Galatasaray have also made approaches of their own.

It is increasingly felt, however, that United are leading the race for Rabiot’s signature, with talks heading in a positive direction and with all parties now optimistic that an agreement can be struck soon.

Rabiot has long been keen to play in the Premier League and United are working to negotiate a contract for the Frenchman worth around €8-9m a year, as well as a signing on bonus.

Given that MUFC struggled last season after the indifferent displays of the likes of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay, it makes sense that Rabiot has been identified as a low-cost signing to bolster their ranks in that area of the pitch.

The 29-year-old would also bring a wealth of experience to Erik ten Hag’s squad, having won multiple titles with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, as well as the Nations League with Les Bleus, with whom he also reached a World Cup final.

Rabiot transfer: Man United could also look to alternatives in midfield

Alternatively, Youssouf Fofana is also a player that United have been following very carefully, and he could emerge as an alternative to Rabiot if that deal doesn’t work out.

Still, CaughtOffside understands that AC Milan are currently leading the race for Fofana, with personal terms already agreed. The Rossoneri are waiting to finalize the sales of Adli and/or Bennacer, before presenting a new offer to Monaco.

Finally, Jadon Sancho’s move from United to PSG is at an advanced stage, though Juventus are also still trying until the last minute to sell Federico Chiesa in order to make room for the Red Devils misfit, but the Italian player wants to wait for the right opportunity before confirming his departure.