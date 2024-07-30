Sky Sports man all but confirms Leeds United transfer deal is off

For the second summer in a row, Leeds United have been busy in the transfer market.

After being unable to get back up to the Premier League at the first opportunity – agonisingly losing the Play-Off final to Southampton – there was always going to be a financial element that would come into play.

Manager, Daniel Farke, and owners, 49ers Enterprises, are seemingly caught between a rock and a hard place given that the club need to have quality players within the squad in order to give them the best chance of promotion this season, whilst understanding that many of the club’s better players will want to leave.

Willy Gnonto has often been touted as a player who will be one of those to move on, and it was believed that he would soon be making a switch to Everton.

Nothing is ever over till it’s over, but I’m not expecting it atm — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) July 29, 2024

However, Sky Sports journalist, Alan Myers, has all but confirmed that the deal is now off.