Exciting South American midfielder linked to Man United ready for a move to English football

Man United are continuing to scour the market place for enviable footballing talents to beef up their squad for the forthcoming campaign.

After what was a poor 2023/24 for the Red Devils, the influx of cash from Sir Jim Ratcliffe will go some way to repairing the damage so to speak.

With Erik ten Hag keeping his place as first-team manager, the club have made a no-nonsense start to their summer recruitment.

Man United linked with South American starlet

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro are two additions of the highest quality, whilst the potential of Matthijs de Ligt coming to Old Trafford remains.

One player that had come across the club’s radar is exciting Ecuadorian midfield talent, Oscar Zambrano.

Hull Live liken the player to Chelsea’s brilliant Moises Caicedo, and given that Zambrano is apparently available at a ridiculously cheap £4m, it’s a deal that seems too good to be true.

For Man United, it would appear to be a transfer that they’re happen to pass on, and Hull Live note that the player is actually closing in on a deal with Championship side, Hull City.

Given Zambrano’s relative inexperience at the highest level, had United taken a chance on him, the likelihood would’ve been that the midfielder would’ve been a squad player at best in the interim.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is a more likely option for United’s midfield this summer, whether on loan or permanently, and the Uruguayan is almost certain to make a big impact if he makes the move from the French capital to the North West of England.

With only a few weeks left of the transfer window, things should start to heat up for both Man United and Hull City now.