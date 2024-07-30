Exciting South American midfielder linked to Man United ready for a move to English football

Hull City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United are continuing to scour the market place for enviable footballing talents to beef up their squad for the forthcoming campaign.

After what was a poor 2023/24 for the Red Devils, the influx of cash from Sir Jim Ratcliffe will go some way to repairing the damage so to speak.

With Erik ten Hag keeping his place as first-team manager, the club have made a no-nonsense start to their summer recruitment.

Man United linked with South American starlet

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro are two additions of the highest quality, whilst the potential of Matthijs de Ligt coming to Old Trafford remains.

One player that had come across the club’s radar is exciting Ecuadorian midfield talent, Oscar Zambrano.

Hull Live liken the player to Chelsea’s brilliant Moises Caicedo, and given that Zambrano is apparently available at a ridiculously cheap £4m, it’s a deal that seems too good to be true.

Erik ten Hag should have a stronger Man United squad for the forthcoming season

For Man United, it would appear to be a transfer that they’re happen to pass on, and Hull Live note that the player is actually closing in on a deal with Championship side, Hull City.

Given Zambrano’s relative inexperience at the highest level, had United taken a chance on him, the likelihood would’ve been that the midfielder would’ve been a squad player at best in the interim.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Brilliant Dutch international emerges as versatile alternative to Manuel Ugarte as Man United talks stall
Exclusive: Chelsea ready to accept €35-40m for player who has discussed final details of transfer
Chelsea star now getting closer to exit as direct talks held over €35-40m transfer

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte is a more likely option for United’s midfield this summer, whether on loan or permanently, and the Uruguayan is almost certain to make a big impact if he makes the move from the French capital to the North West of England.

With only a few weeks left of the transfer window, things should start to heat up for both Man United and Hull City now.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Oscar Zambrano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.