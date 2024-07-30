Staveley admits concern with two Newcastle players before leaving the club

Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi left Newcastle United earlier this month.

The pair sold their six percent shares in the club which they bought in 2021 to help the takeover of the club.

For the first time since leaving the club, Staveley has spoken about the two Newcastle United players she was worried about.

The Magpies were in trouble regarding Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

There were even suggestions that the Magpies could even face a point deduction punishment.

However, they sold two players; Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson and improved their financial position.

Staveley has admitted she was worried that the club could be forced to sell two players.

While speaking to The Athletic, she said:

“My biggest concern was that we’d lose Alex (Isak) or Anthony (Gordon) because Liverpool chased him and both are extraordinary players,” Staveley said.

“Negotiating is tough because you have to pretend it means nothing to you when it means everything.”

Newcastle faced a serious threat of a punishment like Everton and Nottingham Forest last season but Staveley and co. managed the situation professionally and she only left the club when she was sure that the Magpies were in no trouble with the PSR.