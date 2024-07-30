Striker arrives in London to complete Crystal Palace move

Crystal Palace are looking to sign an attacking player this summer after selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

The Eagles have lost a crucial player this summer, although they have received a good amount of transfer fee for him and they can now invest that in the squad to conduct their transfer business.

A recent report from France has claimed that Palace have reached an agreement with Marseille to sign Ismaila Sarr this summer.

The move could get completed in the next few days and if the report from Wiw Sport is authentic, the player is already in England to carry out the transfer formalities and join the Premier League club.

Both the clubs and the player involved have all come to an agreement regarding the transfer and reportedly it is only a matter of time before the move is completed.

The attacker is expected to have his Palace medical on Friday and the deal is getting closer to bring him to Selhurst Park this summer.

He would be a worthy replacement for Olise after showing fine form for the Ligue 1 club last season.

Sarr is expected to sign a five-year deal with Oliver Glasner’s team and the manager would be delighted to sign the attacker.

Glasner has shown how he can improve the level of the attacking players during his short spell at Palace so far and the fans have every reason to get excited with the impending arrival of the 26-year-old.