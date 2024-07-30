West Ham United are reportedly on the verge of pulling out of the potential transfer of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old looks an exciting talent and one imagines he’s surely good enough to make an impact in the Premier League next season, though for the moment it might be that he’ll end up staying in the Championship.

That’s because West Ham are now close to ending their pursuit of Summerville, according to talkSPORT, who state that the Hammers have not been willing to pay £20m for the Dutchman.

The report adds that Leeds have been emboldened by the boost to their finances from selling Archie Gray to Tottenham, so there is now not nearly as much pressure on them to accept offers for Summerville.

Summerville transfer blow for West Ham

This is clearly bad news for West Ham, who could surely have done with bringing in a flair player like this who could be a fine long-term addition, and someone they’d perhaps also have the chance of selling on for a significant profit in the future.

Summerville himself will also surely be disappointed as he looks too good to carry on playing in the Championship for too much longer, though of course he can then use that as motivation to perform at a high level again and help Leeds earn promotion back to the Premier League for next season.

It will be interesting to see who West Ham turn to next as an alternative to Summerville, as one imagines there won’t be too many top wingers out there available for less than £20m.

Reiss Nelson to West Ham could perhaps be one to watch but it’s hard to imagine him leaving Arsenal for particularly cheap.

The east London outfit have also been linked with a new striker in the form of Lens front-man Elye Wahi, who is available and also on the agenda at newly-promoted Leicester City this summer, according to L’Equipe.