“I’ve been told” – Tottenham could move for rival midfielder reveals Sky Sports man

Tottenham have been looking to add another midfielder to their squad this summer.

They have already completed the signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United but now they could make a move for another central midfielder.

Ange Postecoglou is being backed by the club to make more signings and in order to sign a midfielder, they could raid their London rivals.

Journalist Kaveh Solhekol has claimed on Sky Sports News that Tottenham could move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is also being chased by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher has entered the final year of his contract at the club and the Blues have made up their mind to let the player leave.

His sale would be added as pure profit in their books as Gallagher is a homegrown player.

To avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer, the Blues are ready to cash in on him and they could lose him to their London rivals Tottenham.

Solhekol revealed that Chelsea are expecting an approach from Spurs for the England international.

“Atletico Madrid are there for him, but I don’t think they’re offering enough. I’ve been told today that Chelsea are expecting Spurs to come in for him maybe in the next couple of days or the next few weeks. When he comes back from holiday there could be some major developments,” Solhekol said.

Tottenham should act swiftly if they want Conor Gallagher

Spurs cannot waste any more time if they are seriously interested in signing the player.

Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Chelsea regarding Gallagher as the midfielder is the Spanish club’s top target this summer, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Gallagher for a long time and if they hold concrete interest in his signature, they cannot let Atletico win the race to take him to La Liga.