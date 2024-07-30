Tottenham in surprise talks with 23-year-old over new contract, player was expected to leave

Tottenham are reportedly in advanced talks with Oliver Skipp over a new contract despite the midfielder being expected to leave the North London club this summer.

Spurs had been open to selling the 23-year-old so long as they were able to secure a home-grown replacement and he was expected to follow Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg out the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou opted for a midfield two consisting of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr last season, with the Australian coach also adding Archie Gray from Leeds United ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Skipp only received 862 minutes of action across all competitions last season and with the midfielder out of favour in North London, that caught the attention of Premier League new boys Leicester City, who reportedly have an interest in the Spurs star.

However, their hopes of signing the Englishman have been dashed for now as Football Insider reports that Skipp is in advanced talks over a new Tottenham contract and that an agreement could even be reached this week.

Oliver Skipp’s new contract will come as a surprise for Tottenham fans

With Skipp’s current contract expiring in 2027 and the player being out of favour at Tottenham, news of a new deal will come as a shock to most Spurs fans. The new deal will likely contain some sort of release clause as that would help facilitate the midfielder’s exit in the future.

The 23-year-old has been at Tottenham for his entire career and has accumulated 106 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

It is unclear what role Skipp will have at Spurs next season as he is likely to receive fewer minutes than the 2023/24 campaign following the arrival of Gray.