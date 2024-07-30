Chelsea have made up their mind to cash in on midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

The England international has entered the final year of his contract at the club and with his contract talks not producing any fruitful result, the Blues are ready to let him leave the club.

According to Football Insider, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are hopeful of winning the race against Premier League clubs Tottenham and Aston Villa to sign Chelsea midfielder Gallagher.

The midfielder has reportedly asked for advice from his colleagues about life in Spain.

Chelsea are ready to let him leave this summer despite their desire of keeping the midfielder at the club.

The Blues can benefit from his sale though, as his sale would be added as pure profit in the books since he is a homegrown player.

Gallagher was possibly Chelsea’s second best player last season after Cole Palmer and helped the club finish in a respectable sixth position after struggling for most of the season.

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino managed to get the best out of Gallagher and he contributed at both ends of the pitch.

Apart from Spurs and Aston Villa, the report mentions that Newcastle United have also held an interest in the English midfielder.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are now leading the race to sign the midfielder and Gallagher would be suited to their style of play.

Chelsea midfielder would fit well at Atletico Madrid

If there is an English player who could fit into the Simeone philosophy, it would be Gallagher as he is a workhorse and gives his 100% every time with his continuous running.

For advice, he can talk to his England teammate Jude Bellingham, who moved to La Liga to join Real Madrid last summer.

With seven goals and nine assists in 50 appearances for the Blues last season, he showed his importance for them and if he leaves, they would need to replace him with a similar player as he offers something that no other Cheslea midfielder can currently offer.