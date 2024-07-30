New Man United coaching addition impressing players with “outstanding” attention to detail

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly making a good impression since returning to Old Trafford as part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

The Dutchman was a world class finisher for Man Utd back in the day, and he’s now helping both attacking players and defenders in training with the Red Devils as he earns praise from some of the players for his superb knowledge and attention to detail, according to the Guardian.

This certainly sounds like a smart appointment by United, with Ten Hag not having the best impact in his first two years at the club, meaning some help and some extra ideas could be useful to help take this team forward.

United fans will hope Van Nistelrooy continues to have a positive impact, but so far it sounds like it’s going really well, with the Guardian quoting Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton as being really impressed by the 48-year-old.

Van Nistelrooy praised by Manchester United players

“He’s been brilliant, his level of detail superb. You’d be forgiven for thinking that he’s a United legend coming in so is just here [as a face]. But his level of detail, and I’ve been in a couple of meetings, is outstanding,” Heaton said.

Veteran United defender Evans added: “Having Ruud come back has been great, especially for myself. I sort of grew up idolising Ruud and the way he used to play. I got a little bit of a chance when I was a youth team player to see him.

“When he was coming to the end of his United career I might have trained with him once or twice when he was returning from injury.

“It is good to have someone of that calibre and respect in the squad.”

MUFC lost 2-1 to Arsenal in their most recent pre-season game, but fans will hope that some extra work with Van Nistelrooy on the training ground will mean the team is in better shape once the competitive football gets going.