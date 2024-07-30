Chelsea reportedly face competition from West Ham United and Leicester City for the potential transfer of Lens striker Elye Wahi.

CaughtOffside understands Wahi has been on Chelsea’s radar recently as one of the alternatives to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and now it seems there’s growing interest in the talented young Frenchman.

According to L’Equipe, Wahi could also get the chance to move to the Premier League with either West Ham or Leicester, with the 21-year-old seemingly made available by Lens just one year after joining.

Wahi looked a hugely exciting prospect at former club Montpellier, but his form has gone downhill slightly at Lens, and it perhaps makes sense that he could now be moved on if the right offer comes in for him.

The report suggests it’s not yet clear what kind of asking price Lens have set for Wahi, but he moved for €30m last summer, as per Get French Football News.

That surely means Wahi won’t come cheap for West Ham or Leicester, but if he can get his career back on track he’d surely be worth the investment.

Wahi transfer could be a smart move for Hammers or Foxes

Leicester surely need a new striker as a priority this summer after their promotion to the Premier League and subsequent departure of Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Foxes will surely struggle to stay up if they don’t replace Iheanacho, and Wahi could be ideal to take the Nigerian’s place at the head of their attack.

West Ham, meanwhile, would also surely do well to make a new striker one of their top priorities due to the over-reliance on the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus to provide their goals last season, even though neither players are natural forwards.

Wahi might also have been a decent option for Chelsea, but his struggles at Lens perhaps also suggest they should now focus on a different calibre of player.