Manchester United have scheduled a new round of talks with West Ham United in order to finalise the sale of defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka so they can proceed with their deal to sign Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside of Man Utd’s desire to get a deal done for Wan-Bissaka quickly, with some important steps in the negotiations still missing.

There is some hope that further talks with West Ham can finally see Wan-Bissaka complete his move away from Old Trafford, and make room for Mazraoui to finally wrap up his move from the Allianz Arena.

As well as Mazraoui, United have been linked with a number of other right-backs, with CaughtOffside receiving information clarifying the stories surrounding the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries.

Man United transfer plans at right-back explained

It now looks increasingly like Dumfries will stay and sign a new contract at Inter Milan, with sources telling CaughtOffside that the Dutchman is close to agreeing terms on a four-year deal to commit his future to the Nerazzuri.

Frimpong, meanwhile, has been spoken about positively by United’s recruitment department, but looks unaffordable, leading the club to move for Mazraoui as a cheaper alternative instead.

CaughtOffside also understands that United’s talks with Bayern for Mazraoui have also seen them maintain contacts over Matthijs de Ligt, though at the time of writing there is not felt to have been any significant movement towards an agreement for the former Ajax defender, with both clubs still some way apart in their valuation of the player.