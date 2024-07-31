£100m Manchester City player linked with a move to Premier League opposition

Aston Villa are reportedly considering a shock move to re-sign their former star Jack Grealish from Manchester City.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa are closely monitoring Grealish’s situation at the Etihad and are keen on bringing him back on a one-season loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the deal.

This potential move offers Grealish the chance to reclaim his status as a key player, a role he thrived in during his time at Villa Park.

Villa’s pursuit of Grealish aligns with their goal to strengthen their squad for their upcoming Champions League campaign, following a stellar Premier League season where they finished fourth, ahead of teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Jack Grealish’s struggle for regular playing time at Manchester City

Since his record £100m transfer to Manchester City in the summer of 2021, Grealish has struggled to make a significant impact.

He has not been a regular starter under Pep Guardiola, starting only 10 out of 20 league games and remaining an unused substitute in 9 matches.

This lack of consistent playing time has fuelled speculation about his future, especially after his exclusion from England’s Euro 2024 squad, a significant setback for the 28-year-old.

Move to Aston Villa – a chance to rejuvenate his career

A potential return to Villa Park offers Grealish the chance to reclaim his status as a key player, a role he thrived in during his time with the Midlands club. At Villa, Grealish was the heartbeat of the team, and a return could rejuvenate his career.

For Villa, bringing back their former captain could significantly bolster their chances in both domestic and European competitions.