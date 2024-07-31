Watch: A furious Ange Postecoglou rips into his players in an X-rated rant during friendly vs K-League All Stars XI

Ange Postecoglou was caught on camera giving his players an earful during the friendly vs K-League All Stars XI earlier today.

With the score at 0-0, Postecoglou was visibly frustrated with the team’s start to the game. During the drink break, he could be heard giving the side a proper hairdryer treatment in front of the whole stadium.

Postecoglou could be heard yelling:

“I’ve got one f*****g thing to say. We go and have a crack, man for man.”

Watch below:

His words had an immediate impact. Just minutes after the break, Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Spurs.

The match ultimately ended in a thrilling 3-4 victory for Tottenham. Captain Heung-min Son scored a brace not long after Kulusevski’s opener, and young talent Will Lankshear added another goal in the second half.

