Liverpool had £75m deal agreed for England international before Premier League club pulled out

Liverpool reportedly had a deal in place with Newcastle to sign Anthony Gordon for £75m earlier this summer but the Magpies pulled out of the deal.

The Reds are the only Premier League club yet to sign a player during the current transfer window but earlier this summer, the Merseyside club attempted to sign Gordon from Newcastle.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool had a £75m deal in place with the Tyneside outfit for the winger, which would also have seen Joe Gomez go the other way for £45m. However, Newcastle ditched the double deal as they found other avenues to meet their profit and sustainability requirements before the June 30 deadline.

The Magpies were one of several Premier League clubs that need to sell players to comply with PSR and Liverpool tried to take advantage of this as the deadline got closer.

Arne Slot would like another wide player at Anfield for the 2024/25 campaign and Gordon ticked the boxes of what the Dutch coach was looking for. With Newcastle in the market for a centre-back, offering Gomez as part of the deal was a smart way for Liverpool to go about it.

It remains to be seen if the Merseyside club make another attempt to sign the England star before the transfer window shuts but it will be difficult as Eddie Howe will not want to lose any of his key players with the new season so close.

Why do Liverpool want Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon?

It is not hard to see why Liverpool want to add Gordon to their squad following the impressive campaign he had last season.

The 23-year-old produced 11 goals and 10 assists across the 35 Premier League matches he featured in and showed clear signs of improving from previous seasons.

It is uncertain if Mohamed Salah will be offered a new contract at Liverpool with his current deal running out in 2025, so it makes sense for the Premier League giants to bring in another winger in anticipation of the Egyptian superstar leaving Anfield next summer.