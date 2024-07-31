Arsenal ready to pay £52m to sign attacker who had his career best season in 2023-24

Arsenal need a new attacker and they are targeting a player who can lead their attack next season.

The Gunners already have the options of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to play in attack but they are still looking for someone who is ruthless in front of goal and can consistently score goals.

Mikel Arteta has made the signing of David Raya permanent this summer along with signing a new defender in Riccardo Calafiori.

Now the focus has turned towards an attacking signing who can help the Gunners topple the dominance of Manchester City in the Premier League next season.

Arsenal have been linked with some of the best strikers in Europe with a latest report suggesting that the Gunners are ready to make a move for him.

According to Football Transfers, Arteta’s team are ready to make a £52m bid to sign Sporting Lisbon attacker Viktor Gyokeres.

The attacker has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium all summer and the latest report has suggested that the Gunners are now prepared to make a move for the striker who scored 37 goals last season for the Portuguese club.

Gyokeres had his personal best career in 2023-24 as the Sweden international scored 29 goals in the league, five goals in the Europa League and three goals in Taca da Liga.

His goal scoring ability has not gone unnoticed and some of the biggest clubs in Europe have monitored his progress.

The attacker has surprised everyone with his goal scoring record after joining Sporting from Coventry City.

Arsenal need a proper striker to lead their attack

Despite Havertz performing well upfront for the Gunners last season, there is a general feeling that Arsenal need a natural number nine if they are to beat Man City to the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola has the option of playing Erling Haaland upfront and that makes the difference between the two teams.

Arteta is now ready to address that issue this summer with a potential move for Gyokeres.