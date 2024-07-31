Arsenal willing to loan out player Mikel Arteta said ‘has earned respect’

Arsenal are yet to decide the future of Aaron Ramsdale.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has fallen down the Gunners’ pecking order after the club agreed to sign David Raya from Brentford. Although initially bringing the Spaniard in on loan at the start of last season, the London-based giants have since made the keeper’s switch permanent in a deal worth £27 million (Sky Sports).

Arsenal open to Aaron Ramsdale loan

And with Ramsdale unlikely to accept a back-up role again next season, there is an expectation that the Stoke-born shot-stopper will leave the Emirates. Although strongly linked with Newcastle United, Ramsdale has yet to see a formal offer made, and according to Football Insider, this could force Arsenal into agreeing to a late loan deal instead.

Newly promoted Southampton and Nottingham Forest are believed to be the two sides most interested in a loan for Ramsdale.

Mikel Arteta, who said Ramsdale had ‘earned respect and admiration’ (GOAL) following his performance against Brentford at the end of last season, is believed to be targeting another goalkeeper to provide competition for 28-year-old Raya.

Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow is believed to be one of the shortlisted names on the club’s list but the Gunners are likely to face competition from league rivals Liverpool (Mirror).

As for Ramsdale, a move to Southampton or Nottingham Forest would see him become either club’s number one at the expense of Alex McCarthy and Matt Turner, respectively.