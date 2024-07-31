Aston Villa told to pay 45m in order to sign ‘class’ playmaker

Aston Villa are looking to add attacking options to their team this summer.

After conducting business to improve their defense, midfield and wide positions, they are now ready to add attacking players to their squad.

The Midlands club allowed Moussa Diaby to join the Saudi Pro League and made a profit by selling him after just one season.

After making high profile signings like Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen, Unai Emery now wants to sign Atletico Madrid playmaker Joao Felix.

The Portugal international spent last season on loan at Barcelona and the Catalan giants want him again this season but Atletico are not willing to allow the player to leave on loan.

Diego Simeone wants to sell the attacker permanently and they are trying to find a permanent solution for his future.

Even Aston Villa would like to have Felix on loan but the La Liga giants have no intention to do that and want to generate funds by selling the player permanently.

Pedro Morata has reported on Directo Gol that Aston Villa would have to pay €45 million to sign the Portuguese playmaker.

Felix, who missed his team’s penalty in their penalty shootout loss against France at the Euros this summer, is reportedly training alone at Atletico at the moment.

The La Liga club have decided to cash in on him but nobody has offered them the financial package they are looking for.

If Emery can bring him to Villa Park, he can revive his career and turn him into a consistent player like he has done with other players at the Premier League club.