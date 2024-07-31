Barcelona admit Nico Williams transfer defeat as Bilbao winger decides future

Athletic Bilbao
Posted by

Nico Williams is reportedly set to remain at Athletic Bilbao next season.

Despite being strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, the 22-year-old Spain international, according to The Athletic, will turn down the chance to move to the Nou Camp and instead continue with his boyhood club having signed a three-year contract extension just last December.

Barcelona allowed sporting director Deco to skip the club’s pre-season tour and stay behind in Spain to work on the Williams deal but despite his best efforts, the Catalan club are set to come up short.

Nico Williams set to snub Barcelona transfer

Although Williams has yet to formally communicate his decision to either club, there is growing confidence Bilbao will keep hold of their country’s EUROs hero for at least one more season.

Nico Williams celebrates scoring for Spain in the Euro 2024 final against England.

Bilbao, after finishing fifth in La Liga, are preparing to play in the Europa League next season — a competition Pamplona-born Williams is expected to dominate.

More Stories / Latest News
Julen Lopetegui in awe as West Ham line up bid for Ally McCoist’s favourite striker
Galatasaray inform Man United transfer fee limit for Scott McTominay
Liverpool defender is open to Anfield exit as he seeks a new challenge

Also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea, Bilbao’s suspected retaining of their star number 11 should be viewed as important as a new marquee signing.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first team in 2021, Williams, whose deal runs until 2027, has scored 20 goals and registered 26 assists in 122 matches in all competitions.

More Stories Nico Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.