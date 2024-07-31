Nico Williams is reportedly set to remain at Athletic Bilbao next season.

Despite being strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, the 22-year-old Spain international, according to The Athletic, will turn down the chance to move to the Nou Camp and instead continue with his boyhood club having signed a three-year contract extension just last December.

Barcelona allowed sporting director Deco to skip the club’s pre-season tour and stay behind in Spain to work on the Williams deal but despite his best efforts, the Catalan club are set to come up short.

Nico Williams set to snub Barcelona transfer

Although Williams has yet to formally communicate his decision to either club, there is growing confidence Bilbao will keep hold of their country’s EUROs hero for at least one more season.

Bilbao, after finishing fifth in La Liga, are preparing to play in the Europa League next season — a competition Pamplona-born Williams is expected to dominate.

Also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea, Bilbao’s suspected retaining of their star number 11 should be viewed as important as a new marquee signing.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first team in 2021, Williams, whose deal runs until 2027, has scored 20 goals and registered 26 assists in 122 matches in all competitions.