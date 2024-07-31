Chelsea are advancing on a deal for Gremio’s Brazilian teenager Gabriel Mec according to reports in Brazil.

The Blues have been busy in the transfer window and confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen on Tuesday.

Enzo Maresca and his squad are currently in America on their pre-season tour and face matches against Club America and Manchester City this week.

Chelsea advancing on a deal for Mec

Whilst Chelsea are focused on improving the first team they are also looking at securing the best talents of tomorrow from around the world.

The Blues have aggressively targeted the South American market under the Todd Boehly and Clearlake ownership, signing Kendry Paez, Estevao Willian, Deivid Washington, Angelo Gabriel and Andrey Santos, whilst Aaron Anselmino is very close to completing his move to Stamford Bridge.

However, it appears another talent could be on the way in 16-year-old Mec and according to reports in Brazil Chelsea are preparing a total package worth €20m for the attacking midfielder.

Brazilian radio station Radio Bandeirantes have reported the offer would be a fixed fee of €7m with €13m in add ons, whilst theres a chance Gremio could retain 15% of the rights to Mec.

Mec has made six appearances so far in the Brazilian under-20 championship, and if a move to Chelsea does materialise he wouldn’t be able to join until he turns 18.

At this point it appears Chelsea are just stock piling talent and quite where they all fit in is anyone’s guess, but it’s pretty clear the club’s strategy is that the best ones will make it and those who don’t they will hope be sell for a profit.

Mec is viewed as another exciting talent in Brazil, but at just 16 it’s really difficult to tell just how good he could become, and whether joining Chelsea where he’s likely to spend a number of years on loan in the multi club system is best for his career progression.