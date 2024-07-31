Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have verbally agreed on a deal worth over €40m for Conor Gallagher according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues have had a busy summer so far with seven new faces coming through the door at Stamford Bridge, and they confirmed the arrival of Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal this week.

The club are also looking to offload a number of players, but things have been much slower on that front with Ian Maatsen and Omari Hutchinson the only departures of note.

Chelsea and Atletico verbally agree Gallagher fee

Gallagher’s future has been a point of discussion for a number of months, and the midfielder is now in the final 12 months of his deal, with Chelsea keen to sell.

The 24-year-old has attracted interested from rivals Tottenham and Atletico, with the Spanish side showing the most interest in the midfielder.

It was reported earlier this week that Chelsea and Atletico were close to reaching an agreement on a fee and Jacobs has provided a major update.

He took to X.com and said:

“Understand Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have now verbally agreed a package of over €40m. Now up to Gallagher. Terms not agreed with the Chelsea midfielder yet.”

Chelsea had originally been asking for £50m for the academy graduate, but it appears they are now prepared to settle for less.

Gallagher, who has been with the Blues since the age of eight established himself as a key player under Mauricio Pochettino and captained the side for the majority of last season in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

It’s not a certainty Gallagher decides to join Atletico, but a decision on his future is likely to arrive very soon, and Chelsea will need to be wary they could run the risk of losing the midfielder on a free next summer.