Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Chelsea are expecting an offer from Tottenham for the star midfielder. Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the player as well but Chelsea are expecting their London rivals to come in for him soon.

“Atletico Madrid are there for him, but I don’t think they’re offering enough.

“I’ve been told today that Chelsea are expecting Spurs to come in for him maybe in the next couple of days or the next few weeks.

“When he comes back from holiday there could be some major developments.”

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done.

They need more quality and depth in the central midfield and the 24-year-old would be a quality acquisition.

Tottenham need someone like Conor Gallagher

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has left the club and he will need to be replaced adequately. Players like Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp have been linked with exits as well. Gallagher would be the ideal acquisition for them if they can get the deal done.

The 24-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at the north London club.

Tottenham will be able to provide him with European football next season and the player could be tempted to join them.

The report from Give Me Sport claims that Chelsea want £34 million to sell the player and it will be interesting to see if Spurs are willing to pay up. They certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price for the midfielder.

The Chelsea Academy graduate has established himself as a key player for the club and his departure will certainly come as a major blow for them. However, they are powerless to stop him from leaving because of his contract situation. They cannot afford to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer next year.