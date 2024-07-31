Premier League club expecting a bid from Tottenham for star player soon; Spurs hold significant advantage in his pursuit – report

Tottenham are planning to hijack Atletico Madrid’s deal for Conor Gallagher with a late move.

Reports have emerged today that the Spanish heavyweights are close to agreeing a move for the England midfielder.

Sky Sports have reported that Atletico Madrid are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea over Gallagher’s transfer, and the clubs are close to agreeing on a fee.

However, an agreement with the player has not yet been reached, leaving room for Tottenham to make a move.

Football Insider have reported the same, claiming that Tottenham are ready to swoop in and disrupt Atletico Madrid’s plans.

Tottenham’s interest in the Gallagher is well documented, with the North London club chasing him for the past two transfer windows.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be a strong admirer of Gallagher, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously noting that the Australian really appreciates the 24-year-old.

Tottenham might hold significant advantage in pursuit due to Gallagher’s preference

A key factor that might work in Tottenham’s favor is Gallagher’s preference to stay in London.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has previously stated that Gallagher and his family would prefer not to move far from the capital.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

“Obviously, Gallagher doesn’t want to leave Chelsea. He can’t even think about it at the moment, as far as I’ve heard, because he just doesn’t want it to happen.”

“But if he does leave Chelsea, I have heard that him moving that far away from his family would not be ideal.”

“I think another club in London could work better, and we know Spurs are keen and that his homegrown status would help them.”