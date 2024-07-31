Chelsea legend says Pochettino sacking was ‘unfortunate’, gives Maresca prediction

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien believes it was ‘unfortunate’ Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t given more time at the club. 

Pochettino lasted less than a year at Stamford Bridge, overseeing 51 matches with a 50.98% win rate, helping the club reach the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals.

However, it was the Blues’ league form that cost him dearly, languishing in mid-table until a run of just one defeat in their last 15 matches — including five straight wins to close out the season — propelled them to sixth place, qualifying for the UEFA Conference League.

That late-season turnaround prompted many to blast Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Pochettino as harsh, with the Argentine perhaps earning more time to prove he could be a success at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, Essien believes it was an ‘unfortunate’ decision, but has backed new boss Enzo Maresca to guide the club forward.

“Chelsea is a tough place, not only for players, but for managers as well,” Essien — who played 256 times for Chelsea between 2005 and 2013, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League — told talkSPORT.

Michael Essien played under a host of world-class managers during his Chelsea playing days.

“I think the team was gelling together well and playing good football towards the end of last season.

“It’s unfortunate they got Pochettino out of the way but I think their new boss will take them to where they want to be.”

Chelsea has long been a club famous for its ruthless approach to managers and even during Essien’s time at the club, they cycled through numerous faces in the dugout; including Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Guus Hiddink and Roberto Di Matteo.

Back then, however, the Blues consistently lifted major honours and Essien believes a period of stability is required to get Chelsea back on track.

“I was there for nine years and I had eight managers. So you can see it’s a tough place,” the 41-year-old Ghanaian added.

“Our time was different, we had great success, this is a new generation and they need to give them chances to get where the club deserves.”

