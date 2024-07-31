Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien believes it was ‘unfortunate’ Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t given more time at the club.

Pochettino lasted less than a year at Stamford Bridge, overseeing 51 matches with a 50.98% win rate, helping the club reach the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals.

However, it was the Blues’ league form that cost him dearly, languishing in mid-table until a run of just one defeat in their last 15 matches — including five straight wins to close out the season — propelled them to sixth place, qualifying for the UEFA Conference League.

That late-season turnaround prompted many to blast Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Pochettino as harsh, with the Argentine perhaps earning more time to prove he could be a success at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, Essien believes it was an ‘unfortunate’ decision, but has backed new boss Enzo Maresca to guide the club forward.

“Chelsea is a tough place, not only for players, but for managers as well,” Essien — who played 256 times for Chelsea between 2005 and 2013, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League — told talkSPORT.

“I think the team was gelling together well and playing good football towards the end of last season.

“It’s unfortunate they got Pochettino out of the way but I think their new boss will take them to where they want to be.”

Chelsea has long been a club famous for its ruthless approach to managers and even during Essien’s time at the club, they cycled through numerous faces in the dugout; including Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Guus Hiddink and Roberto Di Matteo.

Back then, however, the Blues consistently lifted major honours and Essien believes a period of stability is required to get Chelsea back on track.

“I was there for nine years and I had eight managers. So you can see it’s a tough place,” the 41-year-old Ghanaian added.

“Our time was different, we had great success, this is a new generation and they need to give them chances to get where the club deserves.”