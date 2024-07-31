Chelsea’s are still in the market for a new striker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the Blues remain interested in Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier.

The German striker had an impressive season last time around in the Bundesliga as he produced 16 goals and three assists across 33 matches. That earned him a place in the German squad for Euro 2024 and it has also caught the attention of several clubs this summer.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Chelsea remain interested in Beier and have made an opening offer of around €20m to Hoffenheim for their striker. The Bundesliga club have rejected this proposal as they will demand that the 21-year-old’s €30m release clause be matched if they are to part ways with the player.

The West London club have been linked to numerous forwards during the current transfer window so it remains to be seen if they will activate the German star’s clause.

If the English outfit do go this path, the plan is to offer the German forward a six-year contract until 2030.

Beier would be a great signing for Chelsea and the 21-year-old also fits the age profile that the Premier League giants have been recruiting over recent transfer windows.

Chelsea face competition for Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier

Chelsea are not the only club that admire the quality of Beier, with numerous teams in England and Germany monitoring his situation.

Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and Bayern Munich all have their eyes on the 21-year-old but it remains to be seen if they make a move.

Beier is also an option for Aston Villa, although the Birmingham club have several other targets. Joao Felix and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been linked to Villa Park in recent days, therefore, their attempt to sign the German star may come down to how other deals play out.