Chelsea are set to appoint Delroy Ebanks as their new head of Academy recruitment.

Chelsea are looking to overhaul their youth system and they have identified the Newcastle United scout as a target.

Delroy Ebanks has done an impressive job at Newcastle since joining the club last year from West Ham. His exploits have caught the attention of the London club, and Chelsea are now set to snap him up.

According to a report from the Athletic, Ebanks will move on and join Chelsea this summer.

The Blues have an impressive youth system in place and they have signed a number of talented young players in recent years.

It is evident that Chelsea are looking to put together a formidable youth structure in place for the future. Therefore, it is no surprise that they are looking to appoint the likes of Ebanks.

The Newcastle man will be Chelsea’s new head of Academy recruitment and he will help them scour the market for talented young players in the coming seasons.

Chelsea have invested substantial sums of money on signing youth players, and they will hope that the talented young players can develop into important first team players in the near future.

Chelsea to raid Arsenal for Ayo Durojaiye

Meanwhile, the report from Athletic claims that Chelsea will also snap up Ayo Durojaiye from Arsenal.

Chelsea are working hard to put together a new structure in place, and the fans will certainly be delighted to see that the club are working towards a sustainable future.

Chelsea cannot afford to spend substantial amounts of money on established players every window and they will have to comply with the financial regulations as well. Therefore, investing in talented young players with huge potential is the right way forward.