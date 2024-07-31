European giants submit new proposal worth over €50m to win race for Man City target

The race for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo is starting to heat up as Barcelona have submitted a second proposal to the German club as the Catalan giants attempt to win the race for the Spanish midfielder.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer and his performances at Euro 2024 have only accelerated his exit.

Barcelona have been heavily linked to Olmo throughout the current transfer window and a report from RAC1 has stated that the La Liga team have submitted a second offer to Leipzig for the midfielder worth a guaranteed €50M plus add-ons.

It is being reported that Athletic Club’s Nico Williams will remain with the Basque team this season, which allows Barca to put more eggs in the Olmo basket.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported last week that the Catalan club are pushing for the Spanish star and are believed to be leading the race for the 26-year-old; however, Barcelona will want to get a deal done fast as other big European clubs are monitoring the situation with two being Premier League champions Man City and German giants Bayern Munich.

The two clubs are yet to submit an official proposal to Leipzig for Olmo but that could arrive any time soon.

Barcelona need to be wary of Man City’s interest in Dani Olmo

Plettenberg reports that Man City are monitoring Olmo’s situation very closely and are in regular touch with the player’s camp over a transfer. This will cause concern to Barcelona as the Premier League champions don’t have the financial issues that the La Liga club are burdened by.

The Spain international would be a great asset for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium if they can get a deal done as the midfielder is very versatile and has tonnes of ability.

The 26-year-old’s injury history will be a concern for the Manchester club but it remains to be seen if that is a risk they are willing to take ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.