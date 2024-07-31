Everton boss Sean Dyche has denied the signing of Jake O’Brien means that Jarrad Branthwaite could be sold to Manchester United.

United have identified Branthwaite as a target and saw two offers rejected for the 22-year-old with Everton holding firm at their £70m valuation.

The Red Devils haven’t yet returned with a third offer and are still thought to be in the market for another centre back despite the signing of Leny Yoro.

United have identified Matthijs de Ligt as an alternative and have been in discussions with Bayern Munich over a potential move, which would see him reunite with Erik ten Hag.

Dyche insists O’Brien arrival doesn’t mean Branthwaite leaves

O’Brien, who has just arrived from French side Lyon for £17m has been touted by some as a replacement for Branthwaite, but Dyche remains adamant one of his star men isn’t going anywhere this summer.

“No way! You’re kidding me! I’m very surprised you’ve put two and two together at Everton Football Club,” he told Sky Sports when asked if O’Brien’s arrival had any impact on Branthwaite’s future.

“It’s nothing to do with that. It’s just to do with trying to model the club with the finances available, obviously we’re stretched at the moment with depth.

“We are trying to bring in players who can add layers to the club, younger players who can develop and protect the club both on and off the pitch with their performances and then in the future with the finances.

“It’s a tough juggling act and it’s tough to find the players who can do that, we think we have a few here.

“We’ve made it clear to him [Branthwaite] that there’s nothing other than that. But, of course, put two and two together and everyone starts speculating. What do you do?”

Everton have already lost one key player in Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50m and they will be desperate to keep hold of Branthwaite ahead of the new season.