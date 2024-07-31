Pep Guardiola asks major star to decide future “soon” but will “understand” if he leaves

Man City manager Pep Guardiola wants Ederson to decide his future as soon as possible as the goalkeeper continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Premier League champions have already rejected a proposal from Al-Nassr for the Brazilain, while Al-Ittihad have been in contact with the Manchester club over a deal.

It is being reported that Man City want £50m to part ways with their number one goalkeeper and that is an asking price none of the Saudi Pro League clubs are ready to match. Ederson’s future is at a standstill at present, but that could change as this summer’s transfer deadline gets closer.

The 30-year-old has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2026 so City are not under pressure to sell the goalkeeper during the current window.

The Premier League champions are open to letting the former Benfica star leave if that is his wish as the Brazil international has won everything there is to win at the Etihad Stadium over the last seven years.

Guardiola hopes Ederson remains at Man City for one more season but has admitted that he will “understand” if the 30-year-old chooses to leave ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Pep Guardiola wants Ederson to decide his Man City future “soon”

Speaking about the future of Ederson, Guardiola has stated that he would like the goalkeeper to decide his future “as soon as possible”.

“I’d like Éderson to decide his future as soon as possible,” the Spanish coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “I only hope for him to stay with us. He’s a person I love, who I want.

“He’s a ‘porteirazo’. If he has to go… with all the pain in the heart, I’ll understand.”

Ederson’s future will likely be decided in the coming days as it currently looks like he will remain with the Premier League champions for another campaign.