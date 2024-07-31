Wesley Fofana insisted that Enzo Fernandez isn’t a racist, but said the midfielder must learn from the racism incident.

Fernandez caused controversy when he went live on Instagram chanting a song with racist and homophobic language about French players on the Argentine team bus following their Copa America success.

The World Cup winner upset Chelsea’s contingent of black French players , and Fofana himself posted a clip of the video with the words “football in 2024: uninhibited racism.”

Fofana knows Fernandez isn’t a racist

The midfielder issued a public apology on social media and was understood to have apologised to his team-mates in private, but because he was on holiday following his Copa America exploits he was unable to see his team-mates face to face until this week.

Fernandez joined up with the Chelsea squad on their pre season tour of America on Monday and talks were held between the squad to clear the air.

It’s been reported that the Blues now consider the matter closed internally, although it’s thought FIFA are still investigating the video.

Fofana has spoken publicly on the incident for the first time following clear the air talks earlier this week, and hopes it can be used to help educate Fernandez and others.

“We talked together, I explained why I didn’t like the video and he (Fernandez) explained, he said sorry because he did not want to hurt French fans or anyone, he did not understand when singing it,” he told The Athletic.

“I trust him because I know him. I know he is not racist. The act I felt a little bit upset. But now, it is done. It is finished.

“Of course (I deleted my tweet) because we talked together, we play for the same club and badge and train together. Now I understand him. He understands me. Everybody is happy.

“Enzo is a big player in Argentina. I hope this has educated him a bit, because for sure, it is a different culture.

“For sure, I know Enzo (from being at Chelsea together since January 2023). He is not racist. It is just the video is bad. It’s not only Enzo. It’s the Argentinian team.

“But now it is done. I’m happy with this situation. He said sorry, I trust him and that is the most important thing.”