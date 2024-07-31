Forward who held talks with Newcastle is signing for Man Utd now

Newcastle United have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of an attacking player.

The Magpies were desperate to sign Chido Obi-Martin, a 16-year-old striker who was on course to leave Arsenal and they were even involved in talks to secure his signature.

However, the youngster has decided to join Manchester United, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist wrote on X:

Chido Obi Martin to Man United, here we go! Talented striker leaves Arsenal and he’s just accepted Man Utd proposal.

Pathway key for Chido who’s turned down higher bids from Germany to sign for Man United.

Project convinced 2007 born top talent to accept #MUFC.

The Magpies are focusing on bringing the best young talent in the country to St James’ Park.

They are on course to complete the signing of Rory Finneran, who is joining the Premier League club from Blackburn Rovers.

Obi-Martin is a prolific goal scorer at youth level and his performances attracted the attention of clubs in England and in Germany.

Despite getting better financial offers from other clubs, the attacker feels that the Man United project is perfectly suited for his career and that is why he is moving to Old Trafford.