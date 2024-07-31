Galatasaray inform Man United transfer fee limit for Scott McTominay

Turkish side Galatasaray have reportedly made it clear to Manchester United they cannot meet their asking price for midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Southern Eastern European side are big admirers of the Scotland international but will find it “impossible” to match the Red Devils’ £21 million (€25 million) asking price.

According to TEAMtalk, Okan Buruk’s side have set aside £12.7 million (€15 million) for McTominay but are adamant they will not increase their offer.

Erik Ten Hag is in no rush to lose the 27-year-old following what was an influential season last time out (HITC).

However, acknowledging the club’s need to sell before they can sign more additions, the Dutch manager may be forced to sacrifice the midfielder in order to resume negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

Failure to bridge what is £8.5 million (€10 million) gap in valuation will see Galatasaray miss out and hand the saga’s advantage to Marco Silva’s Fulham who are reportedly preparing to make their domestic rivals an opening offer.

Since being promoted to United’s senior first-team in 2017, McTominay, who has lifted two major trophies including last season’s FA Cup, has scored 29 goals and registered eight assists in 252 games in all competitions. The midfielder is entering the final 12 months of his contract — United retain the option to trigger an additional year though.